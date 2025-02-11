In photos: no reports of any casualties after van devastated by fire in East Sussex

Published 11th Feb 2025
The fire service has confirmed there were no casualties reported following a vehicle fire on the outskirts of Brighton.

Photos submitted to this newspaper on the morning of Tuesday, February 11, showed a burnt out van in Coldean with the doors open and a fire engine at the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.15am on 11 February to reports of a single vehicle fire on Carden Avenue, Brighton. One fire engine from Preston Circus was in attendance, with crews using two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of any casualties.”

