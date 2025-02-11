Photos submitted to this newspaper on the morning of Tuesday, February 11, showed a burnt out van in Coldean with the doors open and a fire engine at the scene.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.15am on 11 February to reports of a single vehicle fire on Carden Avenue, Brighton. One fire engine from Preston Circus was in attendance, with crews using two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of any casualties.”