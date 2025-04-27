The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, at Markstakes Corner in South Chailey (12pm-4pm).

The event, which was organised by Chailey Bonfire Society, was set to raise money for fireworks for the village and The Christmas Party.

One of the organisers said on Facebook at 11am: “CANCELLED! I’m really sorry to let everyone know but due to a serious incident we are having to evacuate our fete and postpone our event. We are so sorry and so sad.”

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society added at 11.32am on Saturday: “Unfortunately Chailey Bonfire’s St George’s Day fair has had to be cancelled due to an incident, so we will not be holding our usual tombola. We would like to wish Chailey Bonfire Society every success after this very disappointing decision they have had to make.”

Chailey Bonfire Society confirmed at 7pm: “Chailey Bonfire Society were heartbroken to have had to cancel our St George’s day village fete today before it had even opened to the public. We would like to thank all our stall holders, helpers and all the potential visitors for their understanding of the situation.”

The society said someone’s equipment made contact with an overhead power line while they were setting up an attraction.

They said: “The person concerned received an electric shock and an ambulance was called. UK power networks instructed us to close the field for safety reasons, and this obviously meant we had to cancel our event.

“Once again Chailey Bonfire would like to thank everyone for the effort put into preparing for the day, and we appreciate your understanding of the events that were outside of our control.”

The ambulance service has been approached for further information.

