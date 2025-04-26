The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, at Markstakes Corner in South Chailey (12pm-4pm).

The event, which was organised by Chailey Bonfire Society, was set to raise money for fireworks for the village and The Christmas Party.

One of the organisers, Yasmin Tomlinson, said on Facebook at 11am: “CANCELLED! I’m really sorry to let everyone know but due to a serious incident we are having to evacuate our fete and postpone our event. We are so sorry and so sad.”

There have been reports of the ambulance service at the scene and they have been approached for further information. This article will be updated as more information comes in.

1 . South Chailey The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, in South Chailey Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . South Chailey The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, in South Chailey Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . South Chailey The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, in South Chailey Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . South Chailey The St George’s Day Village Fete was set to be held on Saturday, April 26, in South Chailey Photo: Eddie Mitchell