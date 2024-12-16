In pictures: A27 at Bexhill closed for hours following four car traffic accident

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:15 BST
Police were called to Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, at around 6.20pm on Sunday December 15 to a collision between four cars.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries. The road was closed until around 9pm while emergency services attended the scene.

Police are not appealing for any further information at this time.

