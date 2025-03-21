The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been drafted in and confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina yesterday (Thursday, March 20 are explosive and ‘pose a threat to life’, police said.

A cordon remains in place this afternoon (Friday, March 21) as emergency services deal with the situation.

A diversion is also in place.

Earlier a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making explosives, Sussex Police said.

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has also issued a statement.

She said: “This is a very troubling incident for our community.

“I want to thank all the emergency services who have worked through the night and continue to do so as they investigate and take action to keep our town safe. I would urge people to stay away from the affected area to allow the police to do their jobs as safely and efficiently as possible.

“I have been in contact with the Home Secretary, and I will continue to monitor the situation. The police will keep us all updated on any further developments.

“If any residents in the vicinity of the cordon need support then do get in touch on [email protected] or call my office on 01424 424125.”

The incident unfolded following reports of concerns about suspected chemicals found at an address on the A259 Marina, near the junction with Caves Road.

Residents in the area have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up at the Royal Victoria Hotel for displaced residents, police said.

A spokesperson said: “The emergency response to a report about suspected chemicals found at an address in St Leonards has now been declared a major incident.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team have confirmed chemicals found inside a property on the A259 Marina on Thursday (March 20) are explosive and pose a threat to life. However at this time, it is not believed to be a terror-related incident.

“There is a 100-metre cordon in place between Caves Road and Sussex Road, which also extends to some properties to the north in West Hill Road.

“Officers have attended all properties within this area and spoken with residents and we continue to urge those who remain within the defined cordon to leave to ensure their own safety.

“Well-established plans are in place with partners working together as part of the Sussex Resilience Forum in which organisations prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies

“Hastings Borough Council has set up a rest centre for displaced residents at the Royal Victoria Hotel, east of the cordon. The A259 Marina in St Leonards is closed from the junction with Caves Road and Sussex Road.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing illegal substances and making an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose. He remains in custody at this time.”

Superintendent Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “This is a complex but isolated incident, being supported by multiple agencies, resulting in the necessary evacuation of properties immediately surrounding the address for safety reasons. I would like to thank those residents affected and the wider community in St Leonards for their patience and support.

“The declaration of a major incident allows emergency services and other partner agencies to work together effectively to keep the public safe.”

1 . ST LEONARDS INCIDENT - EOD AT SCENE - 100M CORDEN.jpg Emergency services at the incident in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . ST LEONARDS INCIDENT - EOD AT SCENE - 100M CORDEN 4.jpg Emergency services at the incident in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . ST LEONARDS INCIDENT - EOD AT SCENE - 100M CORDEN 1.jpg Emergency services at the incident in St Leonards. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures