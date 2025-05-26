Up to six fire engines attended the scene.

Reports came in about the incident just before 7.30pm.

The incident happened in Taverner Place in Chichester.

Residents were advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) after the fire broke out, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are currently attending a fire on Taverner Place, Chichester. If you live near the area please keep your windows and doors closed while the fire is extinguished. Please avoid the area if possible to allow our firefighters to work safely.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 6.44pm on Sunday (May 25) we responded to a fire at Taverner Place in Chichester.

“At the height of the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

“Upon arrival firefighters were confronted with a fire that started in the garden but rapidly spread to two properties.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus safely extinguished the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.

“Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no casualties.

“Investigations suggest the fire may have been caused by discarded cigarette. Always remember to fully extinguish cigarettes when discarding them and never smoke near flammable liquids.

“More information on smoking an e-cigarette safety can be found on our website: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/smoking-and-e-cigarettes.”

1 . Chichester fire 8.jpg Firefighters at the scene of the fire. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

