In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 08:43 BST
Pictures show police on the scene at a Co-op in West Sussex following an incident in the early hours of the morning.

Pictures and video taken at around 2am on Friday, October 10, show multiple police officers on the scene at the Co-op in Manor Parade, Durrington.

A police cordon has been put in place around the shop as officers can been seen investigating the scene.

Sussex Police have contacted for more information.

