Pictures and video taken at around 2am on Friday, October 10, show multiple police officers on the scene at the Co-op in Manor Parade, Durrington.
A police cordon has been put in place around the shop as officers can been seen investigating the scene.
1. In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident
In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
2. In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident
In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
3. In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident
In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
4. In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident
In Pictures: Police on scene at West Sussex Co-op following early morning incident Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL