Incident command unit spotted in Crawley: photos show West Sussex Fire Brigade vehicle during 'evacuations' outside flat complex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 07:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 07:50 BST
Photos have been submitted to this newspaper that show emergency services outside a flat complex in Crawley.

The pictures were sent in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, July 8, and were taken outside First Choice House in London Road.

They show an ‘incident command unit’ from West Sussex Fire Brigade and another emergency vehicle with workers in ‘hi vis’ clothing talking to each other.

Sussex Police confirmed they ‘supported with evacuations’ at the complex.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

An incident command unit outside First Choice House, Crawley, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 8

An incident command unit outside First Choice House, Crawley, in the early hours of Tuesday, July 8 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

