Incident reported A27 Westbound of Chichester
There has been an incident reported on the A27 Westbound which is causing delays.
On X, Sussex Traffic Watch wrote” A27 westbound west of Chichester ongoing incident in Hampshire Queuing traffic from before Emsworth.”
On Google Maps, it appears like there is significant delays which stretch from Havant, to Emsworth and impacting drivers in Chichester too.
At this time, Sussex World do not know the nature of the incident.
Sussex World has approached Sussex Police for a statement on the report.
Updates to follow.
