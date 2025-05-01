Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out at a St Leonards home in the middle of the night.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said firefighters were called just before 2.55am today (Thursday, May 1) to a residential property on Cedar Close.

Police also attended the scene, ESFRS said.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At the height of the incident there were five fire appliances, the command unit and Aerial Ladder Platform with crews from Hastings The Ridge, Hastings Bohemia Road, Battle, Broad Oak and Eastbourne in attendance.

“Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two main jets and two hydrants to tackle the fire. All persons were accounted for.

“As of 6.29am all firefighting operations were complete.

“A reinspection has taken place this morning. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Sussex Police were also in attendance.”