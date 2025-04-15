Is the A27 open? Traffic 'running smoothly' after oil spill between Chichester and Emsworth

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 07:15 BST
The A27 between Chichester and Emsworth has reopened this morning (Tuesday, April 15) following an oil spill.

The A27, between the A259 at Emsworth and the A259 at Chichester, was closed for the majority of the day yesterday (Monday).

It came after a collision caused a trailer to overturn and spill cooking oil across the carriageway. The collision also caused damage to the central reservation barrier, according to National Highways.

Emergency resurfacing and barrier repairs took place yesterday evening, and National Highways reported the road had reopened just after 1.30am this morning.

The A27 in Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

A National Highways spokesperson said: “All lanes have now reopened on the #A27 in both directions between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and the #A259 (#Chichester) following the earlier collision.

Traffic now running smoothly through the area.”

Police have confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 4.41am with reports that a detached trailer was causing an obstruction on the A27 near Emsworth, and had spilled cooking oil into the road.”

“No one was injured.

"Police attended to assist with road closures and traffic management.”

National Highways warned motorists to allow extra journey time or delay their journey altogether. At the height of the congestion, the AA reported ‘severe’ delays of more than 20 minutes in some areas.

