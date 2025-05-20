Fire crews have responded to an incident at an address in Worthing.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said crews responded to a kitchen fire at Grafton Road in Worthing at 1.50pm on Tuesday (May 20).

"Joint Fire Control sent three fire engines from Worthing to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and extinguished the fire using hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.”

It has been confirmed that the fire was ‘of accidental ignition’.