The police said there are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding an emergency incident in Felpham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple police cars and ambulances have been seen in the village – in the Arun district of West Sussex – on Saturday afternoon (February 22).

An incident was reported at a property in Blackthorn Avenue, on the Blakesmead Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told this newspaper, just after 3pm: “Emergency services are currently responding to a medical incident at a private address in Blackthorn Avenue, Felpham.

"There are no suspicious circumstances.”

No further details have been provided at this stage.