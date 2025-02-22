Large emergency response in West Sussex village is explained
The police said there are ‘no suspicious circumstances’ surrounding an emergency incident in Felpham.
Multiple police cars and ambulances have been seen in the village – in the Arun district of West Sussex – on Saturday afternoon (February 22).
An incident was reported at a property in Blackthorn Avenue, on the Blakesmead Estate.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police told this newspaper, just after 3pm: “Emergency services are currently responding to a medical incident at a private address in Blackthorn Avenue, Felpham.
"There are no suspicious circumstances.”
No further details have been provided at this stage.
