Large emergency response reported in Littlehampton amid ongoing fire
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire in Littlehampton.
According to reports on social media, Highdown Drive is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians from St Catherine's Catholic Primary School to Swanbourne Road.
This is reportedly due to house fire in Swanbourne Road.
Ambulance crews and police officers are supporting firefighters at the scene.
Updates will follow on this breaking news story, as and when they become available.