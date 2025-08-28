Large emergency response reported in Littlehampton amid ongoing fire

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 12:05 BST
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire in Littlehampton.

According to reports on social media, Highdown Drive is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians from St Catherine's Catholic Primary School to Swanbourne Road.

Most Popular

This is reportedly due to house fire in Swanbourne Road.

Ambulance crews and police officers are supporting firefighters at the scene.

Updates will follow on this breaking news story, as and when they become available.

Related topics:St CatherineCatholic Primary School
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice