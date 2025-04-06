Large house fire breaks out in Shoreham; firefighters at scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters have been called to a large house fire in a West Sussex town this evening (Sunday, April 6).
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) is advising people to avoid the area and close their windows if they live nearby.
Crews are currently at the scene in Wilmot Road, Shoreham.
In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), WSFRS said: “We are at the scene of a large fire at a domestic property in Wilmot Road, Shoreham-by-Sea.
“Six fire engines are in attendance.
“Please avoid the area and close windows and doors if you live nearby.”
We will have more as we get it.