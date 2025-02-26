Southern Water said on Wednesday (February 26) that it was ‘aware a damaged water pipe’ that ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton.

A spokesperson added: “We are using tankers and temporary pumps and pipes to manage the water leak, and our teams are working as quickly as they can to carry out the repair.

"We are keeping customers in the area updated and apologise for the disruption caused, all customers have their water supply."

The incident was first reported shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, February 25.

In a statement on its website, the water company reiterated its apology for the disruption to the sewer network in Capstan Drive and the surrounding area.

An update at 10.40am on Wednesday read: “We are currently installing an over-pump which will enable us to start the repair. We will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum.

"We are aware of manholes spilling in Foxglove Way and Watersmead Drive and have mobilised tankers to manage this until our over-pumping is fully operational.

"Customers in this area have been sent an update via text message. We aim to fix this issue as quickly and as safely as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Southern Water said repairs would take place on Wednesday morning.

Manholes also spilled on Columbine Way, The Poplars and Watersmead. More tankers were due to be sent to the affected areas.

Photos show the area was fenced off – with Southern Water vehicles and signage visible. A traffic management system was in place on Coniston Way.

In an update at 5.18pm on February 26, Southern Water reported: “The over-pump has been switched on and control of flows are now stabilised.

"We have stood the tankers down and will keep them on standby tonight. We will have a technician on site tonight to monitor the situation.

"The next stage is to put a camera in the pipe so we can understand the best course of action going forward. We will endeavour to keep noise to a minimum.

“Due to the complex nature of the repair, this could potentially take up to two weeks to complete but we will know more once we have the result of our CCTV survey.”

At 2.35pm on February 27, Southern Water said ‘further progress’ had been made.

The water company added: “We will provide a timeline for a complete fix shortly. The pipes running above ground around Capstan Drive and Coniston Way will remain in place until the repair is complete to ensure you can use your facilities.”

SINK HOLE APPEARED IN CAPSTAN DRIVE / FAROES LITTLEHAMPTON OVERNIGHT : Southern Water has issued a statement on its website, which reads: "We are very sorry for the disruption to the sewer network in Capstan Drive and the surrounding area, while we deal with a damaged pipe that is causing a sinkhole." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

