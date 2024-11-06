East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a report of torches setting a telegraph pole alight at Lewes Bonfire 2024.

The big annual celebration took place on Tuesday, November 5, and attracted about 40,000 people to the town.

ESFRS said they attended ‘a small number of bonfire-related’ incidents between 7pm and midnight.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “The following took place in Lewes: At 7.57pm, we were alerted to reports of torches alight on the ground at Winterbourne Hollow. Crews were told to stand down before arriving. At 8.09pm, we were alerted to reports of torches setting a telegraph pole alight. Crews used firefighting foam and a hose reel to put the fire out. At 8.41pm, crews spotted smoking coming from a lamp post and worked with other agencies to make the area safe. A road closure was put in place.”

They continued: “At 9.04pm, we were called to reports of a firework in a bin on Kings Road, Brighton. Crews arrived at the scene by the Peace Statue and used a hose reel jet to put the fire out. Two bins in a storage area were damaged.”