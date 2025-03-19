Lewes resident, 79, urges people to have mobile phone with them after getting trapped in lift at railway station

A 79-year-old Lewes resident became trapped in a lift for 45 minutes after it stopped and she got no response on its emergency button.

Joyce Bell, of Priory Street, said the lift stopped working at Lewes Railway Station while she was inside it on Thursday, March 13, at about 5pm.

She is now urging people to make sure they have their mobile phones with them if they get in a lift and is asking Network Rail to address an issue with the emergency call system.

Joyce, who had just been on a long train journey from Northumberland, said: “I knew that the lift had been out of order for several weeks from January and I’d seen it being repaired a couple of days before I went to the north for a week. So I was pleased to see the lift was apparently in operation.”

Joyce Bell was trapped in a stopped broken down lift at Lewes Railway Station for about 45 minutes

But Joyce said she got in and the lift ‘moved less than three feet’ before it stopped. She said there seemed to be several alarm buttons so she pressed them.

“I got a message that seemed to be from a call centre saying that nobody could take my call at the moment,” she said. “I just thought ‘how useless!’”

But fortunately Joyce had her mobile phone with her and called her sister and brother-in-law in Edinburgh. Her brother-in-law got in touch with Southern and her sister recommended Joyce ring her neighbour Edwina. Edwina came to the station and alerted staff to the situation who then contacted engineers.

Joyce said: “It would have taken about an hour and a half for the engineers to come and see to it. So Edwina my neighbour came up with the idea of getting in touch with the fire brigade and they were going to be able to come in half an hour.”

The fire service rescuing Joyce from the lift

An East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 5.45pm on 13 March to an incident at Lewes Railway Station. One fire engine from Lewes attended the scene, and crews successfully released one person trapped in a lift.”

Joyce said: “It wasn’t too bad because it wasn’t too long and I had my phone.” She added: “I suppose in a way it was slightly fun.”

After the incident Joyce talked to the station manager who told her that Network Rail owns the lift so the emergency alarm goes to their call centre. She said: “I pointed out that people at the station need to know.”

She said: “I’d like there to be a telephone connection between the lift and the station staff because they would not have had a clue that I was there.”

Joyce added: “I wouldn’t want anybody to be stuck in there and having to shout, bang and so on. So always have your phone if you’re going in a lift.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re really sorry for the distress caused to Mrs Bell when the lift at Lewes station failed. We understand how frustrating it must have been for her when the systems that should have worked, didn’t. Thankfully, our colleagues at Southern Railway quickly contacted the emergency services and ensure Mrs Bell was safely escorted from the lift. But this shouldn’t have been necessary, and we are looking at our procedures to see what we can do to improve. Alarm calls from the lift should be routed to our control room, which is staffed 24/7. However, on this occasion it was directed elsewhere, and investigations are continuing to confirm how this happened.

“To speed up response times, we are trialling a new system so that lift alarms link directly to the lift maintainers, instead of our control rooms.

“The lift is currently out of service while we await a part to fix it, and we are hoping to receive that by the end of this week. As a proactive measure, we’ll also attend to the other lifts at Lewes station to prevent similar problems occurring.”