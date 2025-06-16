Lightning strike causes Hastings house fire

Lightning over Hastings on June 13

A house in Cliftonville Road, St. Leonards, caught fire after being struck by lightning during the storm on Friday June 16.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called at 10.50pm. Four fire engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform were in attendance with crews from The Ridge, Bohemia Road, Broad Oak and Bexhill.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

Firefighters used six Breathing Apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire. Police were also in attendance.

The fire was extinguished at 11.45pm with no reports of casualties.

The cause of the fire is likely to have been by lightening said the fire service.

Lightning picture by Marie Richardson.