Littlehampton incident: Photos show large emergency response with police dog unit and air ambulance on scene

Photos taken in St Floras Road show multiple police cars, including the police dog unit. They were joined by paramedics, with an air ambulance landing nearby.

Sussex Police provided a statement to this newspaper at 4pm.

This read: “Police were called to a report of concern for a man’s welfare in St Floras Road, Littlehampton, just after 2pm, on Wednesday (September 10).

“A man has been taken to hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and no threat to the wider public.”

The police said they have ‘no further information at this time’.

According to AA Traffic News, the ongoing police incident means St Flora's Road is closed both ways, from B2187 East Street to St Winefride's Road. Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’.

