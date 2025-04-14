Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father and daughter duo were among the RNLI volunteers who assisted at an incident, near Littlehampton Harbour, last week.

Jason Collins and Sophie Collins, from Angmering, attended their first shout together as volunteer crew on Friday, April 11.

They were members of the Littlehampton RNLI volunteer crew who were tasked by HM Coastguard at 2.20pm to ‘assist a sinking jet ski’.

Jason started volunteering at Littlehampton RNLI in 2017 and his daughter Sophie followed in his footsteps when she joined the crew in August last year.

Jason Collins and Sophie Collins, from Angmering, attended their first shout together as volunteer crew on Friday, April 11. Photo: RNLI / Beth Brooks

Jason said: “It was great to be able to go on a service call with Sophie. She has watched me complete my crew training and enjoy my time at the RNLI, and having been keen to join up since she was about 14, is now excited to have started her RNLI journey.”

Sophie added: “I’ve been waiting for this moment – when both of us could work together to rescue and keep people safe at sea – for years! When dad’s pager would go off, I always wanted to go too, and now I can.”

Jason and Sophie were joined by fellow crew member Warren Marden and helm Mark Nicholls on Littlehampton RNLI’s Ray of Hope lifeboat.

They made their way to the jet ski, which was ‘already under tow’ by Littlehampton Harbour Board.

"Our crew shadowed both vessels to the safety of the harbour,” a Littlehampton RNLI spokesperson said.

Jason and Sophie aren’t the only family connection at Littlehampton RNLI. Brothers Richard and Steve Howlett, and Mark and James Nicholls, are also volunteer crew.