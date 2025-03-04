Southern Water said on Wednesday (February 26) that it was ‘aware a damaged water pipe’ that ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton.

A spokesperson added: “We are using tankers and temporary pumps and pipes to manage the water leak, and our teams are working as quickly as they can to carry out the repair."

‘Due to the complex nature of the repair’, residents were warned that ‘this could potentially take up to two weeks to complete’. They were promised more clarity once Southern Water had the result of its CCTV survey.

A Southern Water spokeswoman told Sussex World on Tuesday (March 4): “Our teams have been working to manage the sink hole in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton.

"We are today due to install over-pumping equipment, which will allow us to remove tankers and reduce impact on the local area. Once set-up is complete, we hope to begin repairs on Thursday.

"There are power cables in the sink hole and due to the complexity of the situation, the repair is likely to take longer than previously anticipated.

"Residents are being kept updated by our customer team, who are out in the area. We apologise for any inconvenience caused while we carry out this essential work.”

The water company has provided regular updates on its website.

The latest post – published at 5pm on Monday, March 3 – read: “Over the next couple of days, access around Coniston Way and Rydal Close may be restricted as cranes will be needed to help move essential equipment for our over pumps. We will have our supervisors should you need to speak with them.

“We will be in further contact with any residents that may be impacted by this directly.”

This came after an update at 1.20pm which read: “We are very sorry for the continued disruption to residents in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton and the surrounding area. Our operational teams continue to be on site monitoring the sinkhole.

“Tankers were set up at Ford Road, Arundel to reduce the risk of the sinkhole expanding and improved the effectiveness of the over-pumping operation.

“This is a complex repair which we aim to fix as quickly and safely as possible. Our teams are working on a more efficient pump today, which will negate the need for the tankers on Ford Road.

"As soon as the over-pump is operational, we will have a clearer understanding of timescales for the repair.”

Southern Water said last week that the pipes running above ground, around Capstan Drive and Coniston Way, would ‘remain in place until the repair is complete’ – to ensure residents can use facilities.

