Southern Water said on Wednesday (February 26) that it was ‘aware a damaged water pipe’ that ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton.

A spokesperson added: “We are using tankers and temporary pumps and pipes to manage the water leak, and our teams are working as quickly as they can to carry out the repair."

‘Due to the complex nature of the repair’, residents were warned that ‘this could potentially take up to two weeks to complete’. They were promised more clarity once Southern Water had the result of CCTV surveys.

CCTV surveys have taken place this week.

A spokesperson for Southern Water told Sussex World on Wednesday (March 12): “We’re sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing.

“Sewer cleaning and extensive CCTV surveys of the sewer are almost complete, which have helped us understand the full scale of the repair required.

“The surveys have shown us the worst affected areas and we will be carrying out significant sewer relining works, to ensure it is in the best possible condition.

“This work is complex and once started, we expect it to take approximately eight weeks. We will of course keep you updated on progress throughout.

“We hope to start this work imminently, but we are collaborating with UK Power Networks, who need to complete essential works beforehand.

“Our website continues to be updated and our customer team will continue to be on the ground and working with those affected, to reduce the impact.”

The previous update – published by Southern Water at 5.20pm on Monday, March 10 – stated that teams continue to manage the sinkhole in Capstan Drive and ‘initial repair works have started’.

It added: “Over the weekend, we focused on site safety and improving resident access around the area.

“We are now completing CCTV surveys and sewer cleaning to help us understand the full scale of the repair required.

“Our customer team has been on the ground in the local area, and we thank the community for their patience and understanding while we respond to this challenging issue. We will keep you updated.”

