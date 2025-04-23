Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Complex works to repair a sinkhole in Littlehampton have resumed amid the discovery of asbestos.

A damaged water pipe ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton on February 26.

Tankers, temporary pumps and pipes were used to manage the water leak.

Sewer cleaning and extensive CCTV surveys had to be carried out before repairs works could start.

A damaged water pipe ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton on February 26. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water stated on March 24 that teams completed the first stage of the repair the week before.

After digging down to the pipe, asbestos was discovered.

A spokesperson for Southern Water explained: “This is very common on old pipework. We would like to reassure customers that there are no health and safety risks and the asbestos is contained.

"This does mean that we will need specialist teams on site to help move the repair works forward.”

The latest update was posted by Southern Water on Easter Sunday (April 20).

This read: “We wanted to update you on the ongoing work to repair the sinkhole in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton.

“You may recall we completed the first stage of the work, which involved jetting the sewers and then dug down to the pipe, earlier this month.

“Given the age of the pipework, we needed specialist teams for the repair phase. The pipe repair is now scheduled to start on Tuesday (April 22).

“It remains a complex repair and we anticipate that completing the works safely will take a number of days.”

As the work continues, the water company said it will be able to provide further details on the timeframe.

It added: “Our teams have been speaking regularly with the customers living close to this work and this will continue as we go through this final phase of work.

"We still anticipate a presence in the area until early May as we clear up and reinstate.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding.

Meanwhile, sewer repair work has been carried out in Sea Lane, Rustington. This was planned work, ‘unrelated to the sinkhole’, Southern Water said.