Works to repair a sinkhole in Littlehampton have been completed after more than three months.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A damaged water pipe ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive on February 26.

Repair works have been ongoing ever since.

A spokesperson for Southern Water confirmed on Monday, June 9: “The sinkhole is repaired and the road is reinstated and crews are off site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A damaged water pipe ‘caused a hole in the road surface’ in Capstan Drive, Littlehampton on February 26. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The previous update, on May 28, stated that works to repair the sewer and sinkhole in Capstan Drive would continue until the end of the following week.

This came after Ullswater Close had to be closed between 8am and 3pm on on Thursday, May 15 for the ‘required placement of a crane to remove some pipework’.

Why have the repairs taken so long?

After the leak happened in February, tankers, temporary pumps and pipes were used to manage the incident.

Sewer cleaning and extensive CCTV surveys had to be carried out before repairs works could start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works began in mid-March and the engineers were able to complete the first stage of the work – which involved jetting the sewers – before then digging down to the pipe.

However, after digging down to the pipe, asbestos was discovered.

A spokesperson for Southern Water explained: “This is very common on old pipework. We would like to reassure customers that there are no health and safety risks and the asbestos is contained.

"This does mean that we will need specialist teams on site to help move the repair works forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the age of the pipework, we needed specialist teams for the repair phase. The pipe repair is now scheduled to start on Tuesday (April 22).

“It remains a complex repair and we anticipate that completing the works safely will take a number of days.”

On April 24, Southern Water said it was ‘moving toward providing a better understanding’ of the anticipated completion of the repair.

Teams have been speaking regularly with the customers living close to this work and ‘this will continue as we go through this final phase of work’, Southern Water said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice sent to customers read: “To reduce the risk of flooding and pollution to the local environment, we installed temporary over-ground pumps and pipes in the area. We have contractors attending site on Monday, May 12, to start demobilising the site, this will include dismantling the pumps and pipework.

“Capstan Drive will continue to stay closed to keep everyone safe

“You’ll be able to use your water and wastewater services as normal

“We’ll do our best to accommodate access for residents but there may be a short wait whilst we make the area safe for you to enter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water said customers will ‘notice additional vehicles and activity’ while ‘we demobilise the site’.

The customer notice added: “We’ll be on site Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm, and occasionally we may need to work at the weekend

“We will require the use of a crane which means Coniston Way will be closed [from] May 12 to May 14, from 8am to 5pm.

“There will be some noisy machinery as well as lighting needed to help us to dismantle equipment. We’ll try to keep noise to a minimum and we’ll make sure it stops by 6pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive updates on Southern Water’s progress, you can sign up to receive text alerts at southernwater.co.uk/alert

The water company added: “If you have any questions or concerns, please email [email protected]. If you’d prefer to speak to us, please call 0330 303 0368 and quote reference WCS5149700.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience whilst we undertake this essential work.”

Earlier this month, the team on site relined a large section of sewer before demobilising the site and dismantling equipment from May 12.

Since then, workmen have been reinstating the road. Residents were told this would ‘likely to take around a further four weeks to complete’.