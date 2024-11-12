Live A27 traffic updates after multiple collisions and oil spillage reported

Follow live A27 traffic updates after a multi-vehicle collision and an oil spillage resulted in lane closures.

National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.

This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said.

A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”

Major traffic delays have been reported after multiple incidents on the A27 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.

At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.

National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”

At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.

"The collision/fuel spill has cleared

“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed