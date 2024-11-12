Live A27 traffic updates after multiple collisions and oil spillage reported
National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.
This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said.
A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”
At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.
At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.
National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”
At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.
"The collision/fuel spill has cleared
“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed
“Four miles of congestion, 30 minute delays on approach, both ways.”
A27 traffic updates after multiple incidents
Sussex Police statement
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services have responded to collisions on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer this morning (Tuesday, November 12).
“At about 7.30am there was a report of animals in the road on the westbound carriageway.
“A collision involving three vehicles was reported on this carriageway at a similar time, and the carriageway was closed.
“Officers assisted Highways teams with temporary road closures.
“Then at about 8am there was a further collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway.
“The A27 has now reopened in both directions.”
All lanes are now open in both directions
Breaking: Multiple injuries reported
South East Coast Ambulance Service has provided a statement to this newspaper.
The ambulance service said the westbound collision is believed to have happened after a ‘deer crossed into the road’.
A spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:40am today (12/11/2024), SECAmb responded to a three-car collision on the A27 westbound.
“Eight adults sustained minor injuries, with one individual requiring minor treatment for facial injuries. Four patients were transported to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further assessment.”
Bus diversions
What do we know so far?
National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.
This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said.
A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”
At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.
At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.
National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”
At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.
"The collision/fuel spill has cleared
“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed
“Four miles of congestion, 30 minute delays on approach, both ways.”
Good morning.
In this live blog, we will be providing live A27 traffic updates after multiple collisions and an oil spillage resulted in lane closures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.