Live A27 traffic updates after multiple collisions and oil spillage reported

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 09:50 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 10:35 BST

Follow live A27 traffic updates after a multi-vehicle collision and an oil spillage resulted in lane closures.

National Highways reported at 8.17am that one lane was closed on the A27 near Falmer, approaching Brighton, westbound between the A277 and B2123.

This was ‘due to a collision and fuel spill’, the government agency said.

A social media post read: “Sussex Roads Police are in attendance. Four miles of congestion – almost 60 minute delays on the approach.”

Major traffic delays have been reported after multiple incidents on the A27 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and PicturesMajor traffic delays have been reported after multiple incidents on the A27 in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
At 9am, National Highways said the A27 near Falmer was now closed approaching Brighton. By this point, there were seven miles of congestion and 70 minute delays on the approach.

At 9.20am, the road remained closed – with a further collision reported eastbound.

National Highways added: “There's been a separate collision on the A27 eastbound. One lane (of two) closed – 40 minute delays, five miles of congestion.”

At 9.43am, a spokesperson said: “All lanes are NOW OPEN on A27 near Falmer, westbound, A277 + B2123.

"The collision/fuel spill has cleared

“There's a separate collision on A27 eastbound (same location). One lane (of two) remains closed

“Four miles of congestion, 30 minute delays on approach, both ways.”

A27 traffic updates after multiple incidents

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 14:17 BST

Sussex Police statement

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services have responded to collisions on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer this morning (Tuesday, November 12).

“At about 7.30am there was a report of animals in the road on the westbound carriageway.

“A collision involving three vehicles was reported on this carriageway at a similar time, and the carriageway was closed.

“Officers assisted Highways teams with temporary road closures.

“Then at about 8am there was a further collision involving three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway.

“The A27 has now reopened in both directions.”

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 11:32 BST

All lanes are now open in both directions

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:38 BST

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:34 BSTUpdated 10:43 BST

Breaking: Multiple injuries reported

South East Coast Ambulance Service has provided a statement to this newspaper.

The ambulance service said the westbound collision is believed to have happened after a ‘deer crossed into the road’.

A spokesperson said: “At approximately 7:40am today (12/11/2024), SECAmb responded to a three-car collision on the A27 westbound.

“Eight adults sustained minor injuries, with one individual requiring minor treatment for facial injuries. Four patients were transported to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further assessment.”

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:32 BST

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:32 BST

Bus diversions

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:31 BST

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:31 BST

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:28 BST

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 10:27 BSTUpdated 10:28 BST

Good morning.

In this live blog, we will be providing live A27 traffic updates after multiple collisions and an oil spillage resulted in lane closures.

