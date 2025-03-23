Long Furlong: A280 reopens following collision near Findon
Long Furlong was reported as closed between Findon and Clapham, according to AA Traffic News, on Sunday evening (March 23).
Emergency services were on the scene of the collision which happened at about 4.30pm.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked motorists to ‘use alternative routes’.
“Please avoid Long Furlong between Findon and Clapham,” the fire service advised on social media.
“We are at the scene of a road traffic collision there.
“Please use alternative routes for the time being.”
The fire service has since issued further information.
A spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene, where two vehicles had been involved in the collision.
“Upon arrival firefighters made the road and vehicles safe. Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.
“The last crew left the scene at 5.08pm.”
Traffic maps show the road has since reopened in both directions.
Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a ‘minor-injury collision’.
