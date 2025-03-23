Long Furlong: A280 reopens following collision near Findon

By Megan Baker and Sam Morton
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision between Findon and Clapham in West Sussex.

Long Furlong was reported as closed between Findon and Clapham, according to AA Traffic News, on Sunday evening (March 23).

Emergency services were on the scene of the collision which happened at about 4.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked motorists to ‘use alternative routes’.

Photo from the scene. Pic: Sussex News and Picturesplaceholder image
Photo from the scene. Pic: Sussex News and Pictures

“Please avoid Long Furlong between Findon and Clapham,” the fire service advised on social media.

“We are at the scene of a road traffic collision there.

“Please use alternative routes for the time being.”

The fire service has since issued further information.

A spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene, where two vehicles had been involved in the collision.

“Upon arrival firefighters made the road and vehicles safe. Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

“The last crew left the scene at 5.08pm.”

Traffic maps show the road has since reopened in both directions.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a ‘minor-injury collision’.

Related topics:Emergency servicesWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice