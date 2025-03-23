Emergency services rushed to the scene of a collision between Findon and Clapham in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long Furlong was reported as closed between Findon and Clapham, according to AA Traffic News, on Sunday evening (March 23).

Emergency services were on the scene of the collision which happened at about 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service asked motorists to ‘use alternative routes’.

Photo from the scene. Pic: Sussex News and Pictures

“Please avoid Long Furlong between Findon and Clapham,” the fire service advised on social media.

“We are at the scene of a road traffic collision there.

“Please use alternative routes for the time being.”

The fire service has since issued further information.

A spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene, where two vehicles had been involved in the collision.

“Upon arrival firefighters made the road and vehicles safe. Drivers were urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

“The last crew left the scene at 5.08pm.”

Traffic maps show the road has since reopened in both directions.

Sussex Police confirmed the incident was a ‘minor-injury collision’.