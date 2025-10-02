M23 reopens after 'multi-vehicle collision' caused major delays near Gatwick Airport
National Highways: South East reported on social media – at 5.40pm on Thursday (October 2) – that there were around three miles of congestion due to a collision.
The incident was affecting the M23 northbound, near Gatwick Airport.
“Traffic has been stopped on the M23 northbound between J9 (Gatwick Airport) and J8 (M25) due to a multi-vehicle collision,” a post on X (formerly Twitter) read.
"There is currently approximately three miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times.”
In an update at 6.25pm, National Highways reported that the M23 was closed northbound between J10 (Crawley) and J8 (M25) due to the ongoing incident.
The government agency added: “Traffic on approach is being diverted.
“Please allow extra time if travelling in the area or towards Gatwick Airport.”
At 7pm, three of the four lanes had reopened on the M23 northbound.
Lane one remained closed for ‘recovery and clear up works’, National Highways said, adding: “There is approximately two miles of congestion on approach to the scene currently."
All lanes had reopened by 8pm, with no further delays in the area.