M23 road remains closed between Redhill and Gatwick Airport due to incident: one hour delay expected
There is traffic chaos this morning (Wednesday, September 10) with the M23 closed between Redhill and Gatwick Airport.
A statement from National Highways read: “The M23 remains closed southbound between J8 Redhilll and J9 Gatwick Airport due to a police led incident.
"Traffic on the northbound carriageway has been released.
“Surrey Police are on scene. There are currently 60 min delays Northbound.”
Updates to follow as we get them.