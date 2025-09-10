M23 road remains closed between Redhill and Gatwick Airport due to incident: one hour delay expected

By Henry Bryant
Published 10th Sep 2025, 08:37 BST
There is traffic chaos this morning (Wednesday, September 10) with the M23 closed between Redhill and Gatwick Airport.

A statement from National Highways read: “The M23 remains closed southbound between J8 Redhilll and J9 Gatwick Airport due to a police led incident.

"Traffic on the northbound carriageway has been released.

“Surrey Police are on scene. There are currently 60 min delays Northbound.”

Updates to follow as we get them.

