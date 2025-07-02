Major East Sussex road closed following burst water main

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
A major road in East Sussex has closed due to flooding caused by a burst water main.

Sussex Police have closed the A2270 Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon this afternoon (Wednesday, July 2).

It comes after a burst water main caused severe flooding in the area.

The incident has also caused a water outage in surrounding areas.

Flooding on the A2270

Flooding on the A2270 Photo: Dan Jessup

