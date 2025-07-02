Major East Sussex road reopens after water pipe bursts

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 19:31 BST
A major road in East Sussex has reopened after a burst water main caused severe flooding.

Sussex Police closed the A2270 Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, July 2).

It comes after a burst water main caused severe flooding in the area.

The incident has also caused a water outage in surrounding areas.

Flooding on the A2270

1. Major East Sussex road closed following burst water main

Flooding on the A2270 Photo: Dan Jessup

