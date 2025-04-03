Major emergency response to incident in Eastbourne as road taped off by police and officer seen with riot shield

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road this evening (Thursday, April 3).
The road has been taped off whilst the incident is ongoing.
At least one member of emergency service personnel appears to be carrying a riot shield and wearing a helmet.
A police van and a car have been pictured – whilst there are also three fire service vehicles at the scene.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
1. Eastbourne incident
Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup
2. Eastbourne incident
At least one member of emergency service personnel is carrying a riot shield and wearing a protective helmet. Photo: Dan Jessup
3. Eastbourne incident
Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup
4. Eastbourne incident
Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup