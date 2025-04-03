Major emergency response to incident in Eastbourne as road taped off by police and officer seen with riot shield

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 21:55 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 22:03 BST
Photos show an ongoing police incident in Eastbourne.

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road this evening (Thursday, April 3).

The road has been taped off whilst the incident is ongoing.

At least one member of emergency service personnel appears to be carrying a riot shield and wearing a helmet.

A police van and a car have been pictured – whilst there are also three fire service vehicles at the scene.

Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road

1. Eastbourne incident

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup

At least one member of emergency service personnel is carrying a riot shield and wearing a protective helmet.

2. Eastbourne incident

At least one member of emergency service personnel is carrying a riot shield and wearing a protective helmet. Photo: Dan Jessup

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road

3. Eastbourne incident

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road

4. Eastbourne incident

Police officers and firefighters have been pictured on Pevensey Road Photo: Dan Jessup

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice