East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has announced that it is refurbishing and developing Bohemia Road Community Fire Station.

The fire service said the upgrades will create a better workplace for crews and other staff.

A spokesperson said: “This ambitious project follows recent refurbishments at Hove and Preston Circus and represents a substantial investment of approximately £1.1 million, funded through a combination of ESFRS's capital investment budget and grant funding provided by the government, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the station and ensuring that it meets the highest standards for everyone who works here.

“This project will focus on improving contamination management, so when crews return from fires and other emergencies they don’t take potentially contaminated kit into clean zones. This will help keep our firefighters safer.

“We are also investing in crew accommodation and introducing gender-neutral changing facilities. Additionally, it will include the refurbishment of the training tower to become a newly agreed multi-purpose training facility, one of only three to be introduced across the service.”

ESFRS said that Bohemia Road would remain fully operational while the upgrades are underway with temporary crew accommodation facilities on-site throughout the construction period. The project is set to start in November 2024 and end in April 2025.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of balancing development with the well-being of the local community. As such, the impact of the works has been assessed and will continue to be monitored and assessed, keeping noise, traffic, and daily work activities to a minimum and work within normal working hours.We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this exciting period of transformation for the Fire Service.”