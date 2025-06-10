Major road cleared following crash south of Horsham
A major road south of Horsham which was partially blocked this morning (June 10) after a crash has now been cleared.
Traffic had earlier been queueing on the A272 at Brownings Hill eastbound at Stonehouse Lane, near Cowfold.
Sussex Police say the crash was a ‘minor collision.’
