Major road cleared following crash south of Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jun 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 10:46 BST

A major road south of Horsham which was partially blocked this morning (June 10) after a crash has now been cleared.

Traffic had earlier been queueing on the A272 at Brownings Hill eastbound at Stonehouse Lane, near Cowfold.

Sussex Police say the crash was a ‘minor collision.’

