Major sewage pipe burst in West Sussex town is repaired

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re sorry for any disruption you may experience while we deal with a burst wastewater pipe in Victoria Road in Shoreham-by-Sea, near to Ropetackle. Temporary traffic signals will be in place whilst our engineers carry out essential repair work and a large number of tankers will be in the area.”

Pictures from the scene showed dozens of tankers dealing with the incident. Southern Water said it hoped work to fix the issue should be completed by the end of the week.

On Tuesday, November 5, Southern Water announced to Sussex World that the burst sewer had been repaired. A spokesperson for Southern Water said, “Our teams have repaired a major burst on a sewer in Victoria Road, Shoreham.

"We apologise for the disruption that this has caused. Traffic management will remain in place to ensure that our engineers can fully reinstate the road safely.”

SEWAGE LEAK SHOREHAM 40 TANKERS INVOLVED - VICTORIA ROAD SHOREHAM / ROPETAKLE AREA Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SEWAGE LEAK SHOREHAM 40 TANKERS INVOLVED - VICTORIA ROAD SHOREHAM / ROPETAKLE AREA Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SEWAGE LEAK SHOREHAM 40 TANKERS INVOLVED - VICTORIA ROAD SHOREHAM / ROPETAKLE AREA Photo: Eddie Mitchell