The A259 is closed between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis after a fire broke out a rubbish tip in Climping at 10.20am today (Friday, August 30).

Dramatic video footage, available to watch at the top of this page, shows fire crews attempting to tackle the raging flames and large amount of smoke.

In an update at 2.45pm, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are still dealing with the significant fire at a waste services site in Grevatts Lane, Climping.

"However, the number of resources we have at the site will begin to be scaled back shortly.

"One large building full of recycling and plant machinery was fully involved in the fire. Fire crews are continuing to work hard to bring it under control.

"The smoke plume is now dissipating, but if residents can see or smell smoke, they must stay inside and keep their doors and windows shut.

"The A259 at Grevatts Lane will remain closed for some time, so please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Residents can be assured that we are working hard to re-open this major A-road, and this remains a priority for our teams dealing with the incident.”

The fire service said the cause of the incident ‘will be investigated when it is safe to do so’.

According to Sussex Traffic Watch, there are long delays on A284 Lyminster Road northbound and on the A27 both ways at Arundel – as drivers avoid the A259.

Bus company Stagecoach wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The A259 has been closed between Flansham and Climping. The 700 to Littlehampton is unable to run beyond Flansham. Customers at Littlehampton for Chichester should catch the 500; customers to Bognor will also need to catch the 500 and change at at Chichester.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said it received ‘multiple 999 calls’ reporting a ‘large fire' at Grevatts Lane in Climping.

A spokesperson said this morning: “We currently have eight fire engines, two water carriers and an aerial ladder platform responding to the incident.

"People who live nearby are urged to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke in the area."

In an update at 11.30am, the fire service added: “Residents in Littlehampton, Elmer, Middleton, Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas are urged to keep their doors and windows shut as the smoke is travelling to sea.

“The A259 has now been closed and this is causing a huge amount of traffic. Please avoid the area."

At 1pm, Sussex Police said officers were ‘currently assisting’ West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, adding: “Please avoid the area as emergency services remain at the scene.”

