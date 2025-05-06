Man, 55, missing from East Sussex

William. Photo: Sussex PoliceWilliam. Photo: Sussex Police
Sussex Police have appealed for help locating a missing man.

The police force said said William, 55, has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

He was last seen on Wednesday, April 30.

“William is 5’ 7”, with short dark brown and grey hair, brown eyes and has tattoos on his arm,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"He usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and carries a large rucksack.

“He also has links to Brighton and Blackpool in Lancashire.

“If you have seen William, phone 101 quoting serial 1223 of 03/05.”

