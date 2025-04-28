Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with attempted murder in an East Sussex village, police said.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday night (April 26).

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder at an address near Hastings.

Police were called to the scene

“Emergency services were called to an address in Guestling at 11.45pm on Saturday, April 26.

“A 58-year-old man was treated for serious injuries consistent with a stabbing, and was taken to hospital where he remains.

“Officers arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene.”

The added: “Subsequently, Connor Anderson, 24, of an address in Guestling, was charged with attempted murder.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 28, to answer the charge.

“Anderson was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on May 26.”