Man, 75, and Woman, 90, dead following 'unexplained' incident in Bexhill

Police said they were called to an address in College Road in Bexhill at around 12.15pm on Friday, May 2 due to concerns of the welfare of two people.

A force spokesperson confirmed that a 75 year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene inside the property, while the woman, was taken to hospital with a ‘serious head injury’ where she died a day later on May 3.

The force confirmed a heightened police presence would remain in the area while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called around 12.15pm on Friday, May 2 due to concerns for the welfare of two people at an address in College Road, Bexhill.

“Officers attended and found two people inside the property. Sadly, a 75-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene.

"A 90-year-old woman was found with a serious head injury and taken to hospital by air ambulance, she was sadly declared deceased today on Saturday, May 3.

“The matter is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to try and establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“Residents in the area can expect to see a heightened police presence as this continues.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 599 of 02/05.”

