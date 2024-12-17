Man, 75, dies after A27 collision in Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 13:46 BST
A pensioner has died after a collision on the A27 in Worthing.

Police officers were called to a collision – involving a Mercedes Vito van and a pedestrian – on the A27 Crockhurst Hill, near to the junction with the A24 Offington roundabout around 4.10pm on Friday, December 6.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man from Worthing, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Tuesday, December 17, a police spokesperson said: “A man who was seriously injured in a collision in Worthing earlier this month has sadly died.

A pensioner has died after a collision on the A27 in Worthing. Photo: Stock image / National Worldplaceholder image
A pensioner has died after a collision on the A27 in Worthing. Photo: Stock image / National World

“His family have been informed. The driver of the van was uninjured.”

Police said the man died in hospital on Thursday, December 12.

A statement read: “Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.

“If you have any information or footage, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Pike.”

