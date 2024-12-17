A pensioner has died after a collision on the A27 in Worthing.

Police officers were called to a collision – involving a Mercedes Vito van and a pedestrian – on the A27 Crockhurst Hill, near to the junction with the A24 Offington roundabout around 4.10pm on Friday, December 6.

In an update on Tuesday, December 17, a police spokesperson said: “A man who was seriously injured in a collision in Worthing earlier this month has sadly died.

“His family have been informed. The driver of the van was uninjured.”

Police said the man died in hospital on Thursday, December 12.

A statement read: “Officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing for any information or dashcam footage.

“If you have any information or footage, please email [email protected] quoting Operation Pike.”