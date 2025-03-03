Man, 79, seriously injured in St Leonards collision
The 79-year-old was taken to hospital.
Sussex Police said it is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “The incident involved the rider of a Yamaha motorcycle and a pedestrian in Sedlescombe Road North, shortly before 1pm on Friday, February 28.
“It happened near the junction with Upper Church Road.
“The pedestrian, a 79-year-old local man, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.
“The rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old local man, was not injured.
“Officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“This includes anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage.
“Information can be reported on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 620 of 28/02.”