Man airlifted to hospital after getting stuck in mud at lake in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to Shinewater Lake on Friday, February 14 at 4.58pm following a report of a man getting stuck.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance at the scene.

A spokesperson from the HM Coastguard confirmed that a man was airlifted to hospital after he sustained a leg injury after getting stuck in the mud.

The A22 Highfield Link southbound, from the Stone Cross roundabout to the Shinewater roundabout, was blocked as emergency services attended the scene, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

