Man arrested after car is 'partially submerged' in West Sussex water
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At around 1am on Wednesday (November 20), emergency services responded to a report that a car was partially submerged in water near the Ropetackle in Shoreham.
"Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Henfield on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and with causing a public nuisance.
"The vehicle was recovered from the water, and the man was taken to custody, where he remains at this time.”
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 1am we responded to an incident at Ropetackle in Shoreham-by-Sea.
"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from East Sussex to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found that one car had entered water.
"Fortunately the occupant was able to safely release their self from the vehicle prior to the arrival of fire crews.
"Firefighters then made the vehicle safe and left the scene at 1.49am.
"Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance."