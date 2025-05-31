Man arrested after three police officers assaulted in West Sussex - photos

Photos from freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell show a significant police presence to a Crawley incident.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Police have arrested a man in Crawley after three police officers were seriously assaulted.

"Officers attended a property in Gossops Drive, Gossops Green, at around 2.30pm on Saturday (31 May) to arrest a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

"The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted three officers, causing significant injuries, before fleeing into a nearby property.

“Following a negotiation, the suspect – a 43-year-old man from Crawley – was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken into custody, where he remains at this time. We are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

"All three officers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “Violence towards emergency workers is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Police officers put themselves at risk to protect the public, but they should not expect to be assaulted in the course of their duties.

“I would like to commend these three officers for their bravery, and they will receive the full support of our police service while they recover.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand exactly what has happened in this incident. My plea is for any information or relevant video footage – such as from a doorbell or mobile phone – to be shared to us.

"Please report it to us online or via 101, quoting Operation Whitby.”

Updates to follow.

