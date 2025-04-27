Man arrested after vehicle crashes into shopfront in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a collision in Eastbourne.

Police said officers were called over reports a vehicle had crashed into a shopfront in Seaside at 9.55am on Saturday, April 26.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “No one was injured inside the building. The driver of the vehicle was not at the scene. Thanks to support from witnesses, an arrest was made on Saturday lunchtime.

“Officers attended an address in the town, where a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

“Witnesses or anyone with further information is asked to come forward, quoting serial 442 of 26/04.”