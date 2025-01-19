Sussex Police was called to the collision in Magdalen Road.

Police later confirmed that officers had arrested a 20-year-old from Battle on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle when required by an officer, failing to stop after a road accident, driving while over the limit of drugs and alcohol and driving without a license.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a collision in Magdalen Road in St Leonards at around 2.30am on Sunday (19 January).

“A police officer witnessed a Vauxhall Corsa being driven erratically in nearby Bohemia Road and, after being indicated to stop, it made off and collided with parked vehicles in Magdalen Road.

“Two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“A third occupant – a 20-year-old man from Battle who had left the scene - was located shortly after and arrested on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle when required by an officer, failing to stop after a road accident, driving while over the limit of drugs and alcohol and driving without a licence.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

1 . Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Man arrested and two injured following St Leonards collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures