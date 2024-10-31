Police were called to Seaside Road at 10.09am following reports of items being thrown out of a window and a man spitting at passers-by.

The road was closed and a cordon was put in place to protect the public while officers and a specialist negotiator tried to engage with the man, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man has been arrested after fears for public safety led to the closure of a main road in Eastbourne [...]

“Just after 3.30pm, officers gained entry to the property and a 64-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of public order offences.”

He remains in custody as of 4pm today (Thursday).

Chief Inspector Carrie Kwasniewski said: "I'd like to thank members of the local community for their patience and co-operation while this incident was brought to a safe conclusion."

