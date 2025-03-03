Man arrested following fires in Eastbourne town centre

Police have arrested a man following waste bin fires in Eastbourne town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they received four separate reports of ‘deliberate fires where waste bins had been set alight’ during the early hours of today (Monday, March 3).

A man was identified and has been arrested, according to the police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to the swift actions of community reporting and local police, a male was identified and has since been arrested – he remains in custody at this time.

“We continue to thank those reporting at the time, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to report online quoting reference 47250040093.”