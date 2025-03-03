Man arrested following fires in Eastbourne town centre

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 14:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested a man following waste bin fires in Eastbourne town centre.

Sussex Police said they received four separate reports of ‘deliberate fires where waste bins had been set alight’ during the early hours of today (Monday, March 3).

A man was identified and has been arrested, according to the police force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to the swift actions of community reporting and local police, a male was identified and has since been arrested – he remains in custody at this time.

“We continue to thank those reporting at the time, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to report online quoting reference 47250040093.”

Related topics:Sussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice