Man arrested following fires in Eastbourne town centre
Police have arrested a man following waste bin fires in Eastbourne town centre.
Sussex Police said they received four separate reports of ‘deliberate fires where waste bins had been set alight’ during the early hours of today (Monday, March 3).
A man was identified and has been arrested, according to the police force.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Thanks to the swift actions of community reporting and local police, a male was identified and has since been arrested – he remains in custody at this time.
“We continue to thank those reporting at the time, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incidents to report online quoting reference 47250040093.”
