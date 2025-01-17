Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in West Sussex village after 3 injured in 'stabbing'
Sussex Police said emergency services were sent to the scene yesterday evening.
A man remains in hospital with serious injuries, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a report that a 30-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington, at around 7.25pm on Thursday, January 16.
“The 30-year-old-man and the 54-year-old woman were assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. The man remains in hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers then undertook a search of the area and located the third injured person. He was initially taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
“A 28-year-old-man, from Cootham, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he remains in custody.
“Further enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
“Officers want to speak to anyone who saw, or who has footage of, what happened. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Brandy.”