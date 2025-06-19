Man dies after car is 'driven off the edge of the cliff' at Beachy Head

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 12:19 BST
A man has died after a car was driven off the edge of a cliff, says Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Wednesday (June 18) to a report a car had been seen at the edge off the cliff at Eastbourne.

Most Popular

"Officers attended but the vehicle was driven off the edge of the cliff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Coastguard and RNLI teams and East Sussex Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

Photo from the sceneplaceholder image
Photo from the scene

"The driver of the car, a man from the Kent area, was retrieved from the water but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

Crews from the RNLI, Coastguard and East Sussex Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two appliances from Eastbourne and a Command unit from Bexhill were sent to the scene on standby.

"No action was taken by the fire service, with crews leaving the scene at 9.27pm.”

Related topics:Sussex PoliceEmergency servicesRNLI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice