Man dies after car is 'driven off the edge of the cliff' at Beachy Head

A man has died after a car was driven off the edge of a cliff, says Sussex Police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Wednesday (June 18) to a report a car had been seen at the edge off the cliff at Eastbourne.

"Officers attended but the vehicle was driven off the edge of the cliff.

"Coastguard and RNLI teams and East Sussex Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.

Photo from the scene

"The driver of the car, a man from the Kent area, was retrieved from the water but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no suspicious circumstances, and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.”

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Two appliances from Eastbourne and a Command unit from Bexhill were sent to the scene on standby.

"No action was taken by the fire service, with crews leaving the scene at 9.27pm.”